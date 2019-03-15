Astros' Alex Bregman: Launches two-run homer

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Marlins.

Bregman belted a home run in the first inning to give the Astros a two-run lead, his second of spring training. Following Thursday's performance, he's 5-for-13 with four RBI and two runs scored.

