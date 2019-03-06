Astros' Alex Bregman: Leaves with stiff back

Bregman left Wednesday's game against the Marlins with back stiffness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The issue looks to be a minor one, as manager AJ Hinch said that Bregman would return to the lineup Friday against the Cardinals. Bregman has had a bit of a rough spring, as he missed time early while recovering from January elbow surgery, though neither issue is expected to threaten his readiness for Opening Day.

