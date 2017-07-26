Astros' Alex Bregman: Lifted with hamstring tightness
Bregman exited Tuesday's game against the Phillies early with right hamstring tightness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
A day after George Springer was forced to exit with quad discomfort, the Astros are now without the services of Bregman for the reminader of Tuesday's contest. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but that information should become available shortly. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.
