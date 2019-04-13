Astros' Alex Bregman: Likely to return Saturday

Bregman (hamstring) is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday against Seattle, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman tweaked his right hamstring during Tuesday's matchup, although the Astros are encouraged by his progress and are optimistic that he'll be back in the starting nine as early as Saturday. In the event that he is cleared for action, Yuli Gurriel figures to return to first base and Tyler White would revert back to a bench role.