Astros' Alex Bregman: Limited to start spring training

Bregman's recovery from elbow surgery is expected to limit him for the start of spring training, but the infielder should be ready to play before Opening Day against the Rays on March 28, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman approached the Astros a couple of weeks ago about discomfort in his right elbow. An exploratory procedure discovered loose bodies, leading Bregman and the club to decide on an operation to remove the debris. If there's any delay, the Astros can use Aledmys Diaz or Yuli Gurriel as a replacement at third base until Bregman is ready to play. Per Bregman's Twitter feed, he's confident he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.