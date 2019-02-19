Astros' Alex Bregman: Makes throws from third

Bregman (elbow) threw across the diamond Tuesday and indicated the session went "really well," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "I got a long way to go with my swing right now," Bregman said. "Other than that, my body feels great."

Bregman has now incorporated throwing from third to first base into his regimen of baseball activities twice during the early stages of camp, an encouraging sign as he works back from arthroscopic surgery. As his comments suggest, the real test for Bregman's health will come in the batter's box. He's expected to gradually increase his throwing distance and the rigorousness of his batting and fielding drills over the next two weeks before likely making his Grapefruit League debut in early March.