Bregman exited Wednesday's game against the Rockies with right hamstring discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old appeared to suffer the injury while running to second base on his fourth-inning double, leading to his prompt removal from the contest. The Astros will already be without Yordan Alvarez (knee) for the remainder of the season and Michael Brantley (quadriceps) is still on the injured list, so the lineup can ill afford to be without another key piece. Bregman should be considered day-to-day until the team offers more information on the injury.