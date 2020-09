Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

Bregman tied the game at 2-2 in the sixth inning with his sixth homer of the season. He put the Astros ahead in the 10th with a sacrifice fly to plate initial runner Jose Altuve, but the Rangers battled back to win in the bottom of the 10th. Bregman is now slashing .253/.357/.473 with 22 RBI and 19 runs scored in 40 contests. His .830 OPS would be his lowest mark since 2017.