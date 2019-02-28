Astros' Alex Bregman: May play Saturday
Bregman (elbow) is expected to make his spring debut Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Bregman underwent surgery in January to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Despite his late start to camp, Bregman has plenty of time to get himself ready for Opening Day.
