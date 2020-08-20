The Astros placed Bregman (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
He'll leave the Astros' ongoing road trip and return to Houston to undergo an MRI on his strained right hamstring, an injury he sustained in Wednesday's win over the Rockies. Bregman becomes the third major Houston hitter to land on the IL in the past week, joining Yordan Alvarez (knee) and Michael Brantley (quadriceps). A clearer timeline for Bregman's return should become available once his MRI results are read, but while he's sidelined, Abraham Toro, Jack Mayfield and Yuli Gurriel are the main candidates to see more time at third base.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Out Thursday with hamstring injury•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Nursing hamstring strain•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Managing hamstring issue•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Exits Wednesday's game•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Homers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Keeps hitting streak alive•