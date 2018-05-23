Astros' Alex Bregman: Multi-hit game with two RBI
Bregman went 2-for-4 with two RBI, two doubles, a run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Giants.
Bregman got an RBI double in the third off starter Andrew Suarez, and recorded another RBI double in the sixth off reliever Reyes Moronta. Bregman is now riding a nice six-game hitting streak, and has brought his average up to .270. The 24-year-old's 16 doubles are tied for fourth in the majors.
