Astros' Alex Bregman: Not having luck

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a walk and was picked off in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Bregman led the fifth with a single and was promptly picked off in yet another game where the Astros' offense was quiet and runs were dear. The 24-year-old third sacker is hitting just .186 over 12 games. He has similar batted-ball characteristics as last season, but has had little to show for it -- his .216 BABIP a testament to that. Struggling hitters tend to expand the strike zone, but his swing rate and swing rate outside the zone does not indicate he's chasing bad pitches. The quirks of BABIP should correct itself, but you'll need to be patient with Bregman.