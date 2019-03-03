Astros' Alex Bregman: Not in Sunday's lineup

Bregman is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Nationals, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Bregman suffered a bruised left elbow in Saturday's spring game, which just happened to be the first he appeared in this year, so the Astros decided to not include him in Sunday's lineup. Bregman was wearing a guard on his elbow -- which happens not to the elbow he underwent surgery on in January -- so there's reason to believe he could be back on the field relatively quickly.