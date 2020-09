Bregman is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the A's, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old came off the injured list to start in Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill, and he went 0-for-3 with one walk and two strikeouts. The Astros won't push Bregman immediately after being activated, so he'll take a seat for Game 2.