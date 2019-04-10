Astros' Alex Bregman: Not starting Wednesday

Bregman (hamstring) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman tweaked his hamstring while running the bases late in Tuesday's contest. With a day off Thursday, he'll have a shot to return Friday against the Mariners. Yuli Gurriel slides over to third base in his absence, with Aledmys Diaz starting at first.

