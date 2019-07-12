Astros' Alex Bregman: Nursing chin laceration

Bregman was diagnosed with a chin laceration after leaving Thursday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman took a ball to the chin on a bad hop, though he appears to have avoided a significant injury on the play. Tyler White could get the call at the hot corner Friday if Bregman is unable to go.

More News
Our Latest Stories