Astros' Alex Bregman: On fire in August

Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Rays.

Bregman has opened the series with Tampa Bay with back-to-back three-hit outings and has recorded at least two hits in all but one of his past six starts. The 25-year-old has been the majors' top hitter in August, slashing an incredible .420/.500/.807 with six home runs, 28 RBI and 26 runs in 23 games while striking out in just 7.8 percent of his plate appearances.