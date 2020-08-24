Bregman (hamstring) will miss at least three weeks, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston general manager James Click confirmed that news Sunday. "We're hoping it's a three-week thing," Click told the Astros' radio broadcast. "Initially, that's kind of the timetable we're looking at. But obviously with all of these things, we have to be patient. We have to wait for things to calm down there and see how he responds to treatment." Bregman suffered the injury during Wednesday's game against the Rockies. Since then, he's been replaced by Abraham Toro at third base and Carlos Correa at third in the batting order.