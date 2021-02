Bregman (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman's absence for the Astros' spring opener was fully expected, as the 26-year-old has yet to take part in fielding work during workouts while managing a hamstring injury. The issue is believed to be a minor concern, given that Bregman has been able to take batting practice in recent days.