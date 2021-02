Bregman (hamstring) took batting practice on the field Thursday but didn't go through fielding drills, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman has been slowed to start camp due to a sore hamstring. He's expected to miss some spring training games, but the issue doesn't yet seem like it will cost him time at the beginning of the regular season. With Opening Day still over a month away, the Astros can afford to be cautious.