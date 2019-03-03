Astros' Alex Bregman: Plunked in debut

Bregman started at third base, walked twice and was hit by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Mets.

Bregman, who underwent right elbow surgery Jan. 11, was plunked on his left elbow in his third plate appearance. He was wearing an elbow guard, so there was minimal damage. "It doesn't feel great," Bregman told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "It's bruised right now. It's a bigger bruise right now than I had all of surgery." Other than getting hit by a pitch, Bregman reported feeling good and is looking to get some at-bats under his belt to find his rhythm. He swung the just once over his three plate appearances.