Bregman went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Saturday's win over the White Sox.

Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez have paced the Astros' offense early this season, but Bregman is now 0-for-12 through three games. He has reached base once on a walk and came around to score in that lone trip on base Friday. Bregman has posted an OPS of at least .800 in five of the last six seasons, so there's no reason to panic despite the slow start.