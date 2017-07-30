Astros' Alex Bregman: Powering up
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to account for the Astros' lone run in Sunday's 13-1 loss to the Tigers.
Bregman, who came up through the organization as a shortstop, hasn't provided the power normally associated with a corner infielder this season, but has powered up the last week. Six of his last seven hits have gone for extra bases, including three home runs.
