Astros' Alex Bregman: Producing runs

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a run-producing double and run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Bregman's bat has been sizzling of late, as the third baseman has hit safely in eight straight while scoring eight runs and knocking in eight during the streak. He's following a similar path as last season, when he started slowly before picking it up in the second half. The major difference being his bat has picked up and he's getting on base with more consistency earlier in 2018.