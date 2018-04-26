Astros' Alex Bregman: Raps three-run double Wednesday

Bregman went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

The Astros were flummoxed over the first 3.2 innings by Angels starter Nick Tropeano, who retired the first 11 batters faced before losing command in the fourth. He walked two batters and hit another before a four-seamer to Bregman caught too much of the plate and was roped for a bases-clearing double. That provided all the space Justin Verlander needed to secure his fourth win of the season. The 24-year-old third baseman has hit safely in seven of the last eight, going 12-for-33 (.364) with four doubles and six RBI.