Astros' Alex Bregman: Rare day off Wednesday
Bregman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Bregman will head to the bench for just the third time all season following a string of 13 consecutive starts. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .266/.375/.448 through 66 games this season. Marwin Gonzalez will man the hot corner in his stead, allowing Jake Marisnick to pick up a start in the outfield.
