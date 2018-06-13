Astros' Alex Bregman: Rare day off Wednesday

Bregman is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Bregman will head to the bench for just the third time all season following a string of 13 consecutive starts. The 24-year-old is hitting a solid .266/.375/.448 through 66 games this season. Marwin Gonzalez will man the hot corner in his stead, allowing Jake Marisnick to pick up a start in the outfield.