Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches 100 RBI

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Bregman's sixth-inning blast tied the game before the Astros pushed across the go-ahead run in the seventh. The home run was Bregman's 34th and gave him 100 RBI. This is the second straight year he's hit at least 30 homers with 100 RBI.

