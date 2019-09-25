Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches 40 homers

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the Astros' 3-0 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday.

That's now 40 homers on the season for Bregman, extending his career high in what has been another phenomenal campaign at the dish for the 25-year-old. In addition to the gaudy long ball total, Bregman sports an elite .297/.420/.593 slash line in 152 games.