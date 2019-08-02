Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches base five times in win

Bregman went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, two runs batted in and two walks in Thursday's win over Cleveland.

Bregman launched a 403-foot homer to left field in the fourth inning and drove home another run with a single in the seventh. It was the first time he has reached base five times in a game this season, and the three-hit effort was his seventh of the campaign. The 25-year-old is now slashing .265/.400/.531 with 27 home runs and 65 RBI over 473 plate appearances in 2019.