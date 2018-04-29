Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches base four times

Bregman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Athletics.

Bregman continues to heat up at the plate. Over his past 10 games, he has recorded six multi-hit games helping his average rise from .214 to .267 in that span. Though his counting stats have yet to follow, his increased productivity at the plate bodes well for his numbers moving forward.

