Astros' Alex Bregman: Registers another RBI

Bregman went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Bregman tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning with an RBI infield single. He's pieced together an impressive eight-game hitting streak, registering six extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch.

