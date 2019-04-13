Astros' Alex Bregman: Rejoins starting lineup

Bregman (hamstring) is starting at third base and batting third Saturday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman has been held out the past two games due to right hamstring soreness but is able to make his return to action Saturday. The 25-year-old is slashing .341/.440/.488 with one home run through 50 plate appearances, and will look to stay hot versus Seattle starter Felix Hernandez.