Astros' Alex Bregman: Resumes hitting

Bregman (elbow) resumed hitting Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-January to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He was expected to be limited to start spring training, which still appears likely, given that players are due to report in less than two weeks. Barring setbacks, he should be ready to go by Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories