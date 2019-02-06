Astros' Alex Bregman: Resumes hitting
Bregman (elbow) resumed hitting Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery in mid-January to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He was expected to be limited to start spring training, which still appears likely, given that players are due to report in less than two weeks. Barring setbacks, he should be ready to go by Opening Day.
More News
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Taking it easy in recovery•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Limited to start spring training•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Hits atop order in Game 4•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Out of Game 1 lineup•
-
Astros' Alex Bregman: Day off vs. Blue Jays•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: First base
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
10-team AL-Only mock draft
Baseball's free-agent waiting game is making league-specific drafts an adventure
-
Best Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
A couple of surprising first-round picks set the tone for a revealing mock draft. Scott White...