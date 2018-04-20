Astros' Alex Bregman: Returns to lineup Thursday
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.
Manager A.J. Hinch is trying to rock Bregman out of slump that has him hitting .160 (4-for-25) since he posted a four-hit game April 11. After Hinch gave Bregman a day off Wednesday, the manager had him back in the lineup and dropped him to the five-hole.
