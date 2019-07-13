Astros' Alex Bregman: Returns to lineup

Bregman (head) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against Texas, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman required four stitches in his chin after getting hit by a groundball Thursday and did not participate in Friday's contest, but he's ready to go Saturday. He'll play shortstop and bat third against the Rangers.

