Astros' Alex Bregman: Runs on-base streak to 21
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Angels.
Bregman extended his streak of reaching base safely to 21 games with a fifth-inning single. The third-year infielder raised his on-base percentage to .384, ranking him 15th in MLB. Getting on base that often in the Astros lineup will lead to runs, which it has for Bregman, who has a team-high 83 runs scored (T-10th in MLB).
