Astros' Alex Bregman: Second-half power surge continues
Bregman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.
Over the last nine games, Bregman has gone 10-for-31 (.323) with eight of those hits going for extra bases, including four home runs. Since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old infielder is slashing .327/.397/.655/.1.051 over 16 games. He's helping to fill the void created when the Astros lost Carlos Correa to a thumb injury.
