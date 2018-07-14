Astros' Alex Bregman: Sets new career HR mark

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Tigers.

Bregman, who had one home run through the first 34 games, established a new career mark with his 20th homer. His transformation from minor-league shortstop to power-hitting corner infielder is now complete after Bregman was selected earlier this week to participate in the Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities.