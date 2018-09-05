Astros' Alex Bregman: Slashes three doubles, drives in two

Bregman went 3-for-4 with three doubles, a run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Bregman hit three doubles -- two of which drove in runs -- off three different pitchers, giving him an MLB-leading 46 two-baggers on the year. Over his last 15 games Bregman is hitting .421 with four home runs, 14 RBI and 14 runs while sporting a .492 on-base percentage. The 24-year-old's .944 OPS trails only Jose Ramirez (.992) and Matt Carpenter (.956) among MLB third basemen, and he ranks within the top five in just about every other offensive category at the position.