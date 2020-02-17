Astros' Alex Bregman: Slims down
Bregman said Monday that he trimmed down from 215 pounds to 195 this offseason with a focus on increasing his mobility, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Perhaps in part due to the heftier build, Bregman saw his stolen bases fall for a second straight season, dropping from 10 in 2018 to only five in 2019. The strength of the Astros' lineup from top to bottom should again put a natural limit on Bregman's running opportunities, but even a modest bounce back in steals would help compensate for some expected regression in the power department after he clubbed a career-high 41 home runs last season. Though his role in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal has made Bregman a controversial figure this winter, his well-rounded profile still makes him a comfortable top-two-round selection in fantasy.
