Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs 10th homer

Bregman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Royals.

His sixth-inning shot off Danny Duffy put the Astros on the board, but they were already in an 8-0 hole by then. Bregman is now slashing .283/.401/.575 through 34 games with 10 homers and 24 RBI, and the 25-year-old is actually ahead of last year's breakout pace.

More News
Our Latest Stories