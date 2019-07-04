Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs 23rd homer

Bregman went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

He got the Astros on the board with a first inning blast, and Bregman got very little to hit the rest of the night. The 25-year-old is now slashing .267/.392/.541 on the year with 23 homers, four steals, 55 RBI and 58 runs through 85 games.