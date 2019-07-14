Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs 24th homer

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old infielder seemed fine despite the stitches on his chin from a wayward grounder that kept him out of Friday's contest. Bregman is now slashing .269/.398/.542 through 90 games with 24 homers and 57 RBI.