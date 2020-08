Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bregman launched a two-out, two-run blast to help the Astros regain the lead in the eighth inning. Ultimately, Houston came up short in the end. The 26-year-old, who has now hit safely in six consecutive games, is batting a lackluster .235 on the season with three home runs and nine RBI.