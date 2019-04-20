Astros' Alex Bregman: Slugs third homer

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 win over the Rangers.

It's the 25-year-old's third homer of the year, two of which have come in the last three games. Bregman's .295/.389/.492 slash line through 17 contests is right in line with his 2018 performance, and his spot in the heart of the Astros' order gives him a strong fantasy floor and consistency.

More News
Our Latest Stories