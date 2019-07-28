Astros' Alex Bregman: Snaps hitless run

Bregman went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Cardinals.

Bregman's seventh-inning double snapped a run of 16 at-bats without a hit. The young third baseman is batting a career-low .259, but Bregman offers more than enough value to offset the drop on average. He's tied for 10th in home runs (26), 12th in runs scored (76) and 17th in OPS (.914).