Astros' Alex Bregman: Snaps home run drought

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Bregman gave Houston an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. It was Bregman's 31st homer of the season and snapped a drought of 14 games without one, a stretch in which the third baseman hit just .163 (8-for-49). With the Astros clinching the AL West on Tuesday, Bregman and other regulars may get some days off over the final five days of the regular season.