Astros' Alex Bregman: Snaps home run drought

Bregman went 1-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Athletics.

We remember Bregman's homer barrage earlier this summer when he blasted 17 with 47 RBI and slugged .680 in a 46-game span, but that type of power has disappeared. Prior to Friday's blast, he'd gone 15 games without a home run with four RBI and a .351 slugging percentage. The hope is that now Houston is getting its injured stars back -- Carlos Correa returned last week, George Springer returned Friday and Jose Altuve (knee) is due back next week -- Bregman and the rest of the hitters can resemble the order that produced a 113 wRC+ (3rd in MLB) in the first half of the season.