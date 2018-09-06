Astros' Alex Bregman: Stays hot, drives in five

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and five RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

It was a monster day at the plate for Bregman, starting off with a two-run homer in the third and capped off by a three-RBI double in the eighth. The 25-year-old is on a tear, homering in four of the last five games while hitting .446 (29-for-65) over his last 17 games, as he moves into the top five in the American League with 96 RBI.