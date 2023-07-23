Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Athletics.

Bregman provided the Astros' lone run when he took Paul Blackburn deep in the sixth inning. This was Bregman's third straight game with a homer, and he's gone deep four times since the All-Star break. The third baseman is up to a .252/.344/.423 slash line with 16 long balls, 63 RBI, 58 runs scored and three stolen bases through 98 contests. After a sluggish first half, he appears intent on finishing the season well.